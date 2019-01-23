© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conn. Woman Joins Class Action Lawsuit Over Detained Migrant Children

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published January 23, 2019 at 12:23 PM EST
immigrantshelter_apandresleighton_190123.jpg
Andres Leighton
/
AP
Teen migrants walk in line inside the Tornillo detention camp in Tornillo, Texas, in December.

A Connecticut woman joined a class action lawsuit accusing the federal government of holding her family in prolonged detention to deter asylum seekers from coming to the U.S.

The lawsuit accuses the government of putting up roadblocks to keep children in detention longer. Kayla Vazquez, a plaintiff who lives in Hartford, said her husband’s 17-year-old cousin fled violence in Honduras, and she's been trying for four months to get him out of detention.

“His mother reaches out to me, asking what’s going on and when her son is going to be with us. Most of the time I don’t have anything to say to her because we don’t know ourselves,” Vazquez said.

The Trump administration said it is protecting vulnerable children by screening potential sponsors. According to a memo leaked last week, the administration explored separating families long before its "zero tolerance" policy took effect...as a way to curb people from seeking asylum.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
