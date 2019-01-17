Rep. Hayes Gets Seat On Education And Labor Committee

Freshman U.S Congresswoman Jahana Hayes of Connecticut has been given a seat on the House Education and Labor Committee.

Hayes is one of the 13 new Democratic House members joining the committee. She represents Connecticut’s 5th District, which includes Waterbury.

Hayes will oversee federal education issues and labor concerns, such as wages and workplace safety. During her primary run, she received an endorsement from the National Education Association, a teacher’s union.

Hayes is a former Waterbury high school teacher and school administrator. She was the National Teacher of the Year in 2016.

She lobbied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the committee job.