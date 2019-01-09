Surging Traffic Driving LI Roads Into Disrepair

New research shows that Long Island drivers pay an average of $719 every year towards repairs and extra gas because of poorly maintained roads.

An analysis from the Washington-based transportation think tank TRIP shows the poor and mediocre conditions on Long Island roads are a result of a large surge in traffic in recent years.

The report says investing and repairing early is the best way to offset any future costs.

Local governments are responsible for a majority of road maintenance, and Long Island municipalities have had to get creative.

Huntington uses a special truck that helps quickly fill potholes, and Hempstead has an online map where residents can plot the potholes.