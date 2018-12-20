Groton Shelter At Capacity With Migrant Children

A shelter that houses migrant children in Connecticut has been at or near capacity for most of the year.

Noank Community Support Services in Groton went weeks with only three or four children in its care last year. But the 12-bed shelter has housed 11 or 12 at a time nearly every week for the last few months.

This summer the shelter housed two migrant children who had been separated from their parents at the border. The organization said the rest of the children in their custody crossed the border alone as unaccompanied minors.

The data is part of an Associated Press investigation that shows the government has housed more than 14,000 migrant children this year – far more than the 2,730 they housed in 2017. Most are in large facilities with hundreds or thousands of other children.