Nassau County Employees Receive Sexual Harassment Protections

Nassau County has updated its equal employment opportunity policy for county employees to protect transgender people and address gender identity and sexual harassment.

The changes include requirements for prompt investigations of any allegations of harassment. It also protects county employees from retaliation for reporting harassment.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the update includes annual training to make sure county employees know their rights.

“I think the time is really right that we’ve made these changes. We want to make it very clear to all of our employees, you are protected under our policies. The county is developing an interactive training plan to educate all our employees and to assist identifying and reporting instances of discrimination and or sexual harassment.”

This update is separate from a proposal in the legislature to amend Nassau County’s human rights law to recognize gender identity.