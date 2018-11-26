Lamont Transition Team To Hold Policy Summit Tuesday

Connecticut Governor-elect Ned Lamont’s transition committees will meet for the first time on Tuesday. They will have an all-day policy summit at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Lamont said his policy committees will focus on ways to create jobs and fix the state’s $2 billion projected budget deficit.

“We do have a small budget team that has already met, we are having ongoing meetings. We are going over this budget so we are going to be able to hit the ground running in 60 days.”

Lamont’s transition team is made up of 15 policy committees, covering agriculture, the arts, criminal justice, the economy, education, energy, the environment, healthcare and housing, among others.

Lamont said the public is welcome to attend his transition team’s policy summit on Tuesday and give suggestions to the committees.