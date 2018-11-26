© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Lamont Transition Team To Hold Policy Summit Tuesday

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 26, 2018 at 11:33 AM EST
Governor-elect Ned Lamont introduces his transition team during a news conference at the State Capitol in Hartford in November.

Connecticut Governor-elect Ned Lamont’s transition committees will meet for the first time on Tuesday. They will have an all-day policy summit at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Lamont said his policy committees will focus on ways to create jobs and fix the state’s $2 billion projected budget deficit.

“We do have a small budget team that has already met, we are having ongoing meetings. We are going over this budget so we are going to be able to hit the ground running in 60 days.”

Lamont’s transition team is made up of 15 policy committees, covering agriculture, the arts, criminal justice, the economy, education, energy, the environment, healthcare and housing, among others.

Lamont said the public is welcome to attend his transition team’s policy summit on Tuesday and give suggestions to the committees.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutGovernment & PoliticsNed Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
