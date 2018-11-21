© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Task Force Forms To Increase Latino Representation In Lamont Administration

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 21, 2018 at 4:59 PM EST
rosario_rosario_181121.jpg
Courtesy of Rep. Chris Rosario
/
Connecticut State Senator Chris Rosario at a transportation hearing.

In Connecticut about 20 Latino elected officials and organizations have formed a task force to help find qualified Latinos to work in senior positions in Governor-elect Ned Lamont’s administration.
Chris Rosario, a Democratic state Representative from Bridgeport, said the state’s Latino community rallied to get Lamont elected after the Democrat promise to have an inclusive government. Rosario, who’s a member of the governor-elect’s transition team, said that’s why his community has come together to create the task force and reach out to talented and qualified Latinos.

“And that’s our mission, that’s our task, to find the best and brightest in all our communities so that his administration can reflect the State of Connecticut.”

Outgoing governor Dannel Malloy appointed a couple of Latinos to head state agencies during his tenure. But this is the first time that Connecticut Latinos have organized an effort to increase the number of Latinos appointed to state government positions. It is modeled after a similar effort in New Jersey.

According to U.S. Census figures, 15 percent of Connecticut’s population is Hispanic, the 11th highest statewide Hispanic population in the nation.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
