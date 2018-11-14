© 2021 WSHU
Conn. And NY Spend Half Of Federal Opioid Funding On Treatment

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published November 14, 2018 at 12:41 PM EST
opioidrecovery_apstevensenne_181114.jpg
Steven Senne
/
AP
Michael Robinson, in recovery from heroin addiction, stands for a photo near the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass., in October.

Connecticut and New York have spent about half of allocated federal funding to address the opioid crisis on addiction treatment.

More than 53 percent of Connecticut’s funding went to addiction treatment, about 23 percent went to prevention efforts and 22 percent to recovery.

Last year, Connecticut spent more than $4.5 million of the $5.5 million it was given.

New York spent about 48 percent of its funding on addiction treatment.

That’s in contrast to nearby Massachusetts, which spent more than 70 percent of its funding on recovery, specifically a program that helps with vocational training, transportation and other basic needs to prevent relapse.

NewsLong IslandConnecticutOpioids
