Connecticut News

Public Forum Showcases Future Vision For New London

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published October 29, 2018 at 12:46 PM EDT
newlondon_wc_181029.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
The New London skyline as seen from Fort Griswold in December.

The City of New London shared its vision for its economic future last week at a public forum.

The event was called “Live, Work, Invest” and was held to update the community on the city’s ambitious development plans.

New London Mayor Mike Passero praised major employers like Electric Boat and L+M Hospital on their success and expansion.

But Passero says the city’s economic future relied not just on large companies, but on smaller businesses too.

“Apart from the major industries that support our local economy, the key stones of this economy are still our small businesses. We have not and will not lose our focus on growing and assisting the small businesses that are the foundation for all of our economic expansion.”

Also unveiled were details of the multi-million dollar investment by Deepwater Wind, which will be opening its Connecticut headquarters near the State Pier, where it will fabricate wind turbines for an off-shore wind farm, creating hundreds of jobs.

Connecticut NewsConnecticuteconomic developmentNew LondonElectric Boat