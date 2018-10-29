Public Forum Showcases Future Vision For New London

The City of New London shared its vision for its economic future last week at a public forum.

The event was called “Live, Work, Invest” and was held to update the community on the city’s ambitious development plans.

New London Mayor Mike Passero praised major employers like Electric Boat and L+M Hospital on their success and expansion.

But Passero says the city’s economic future relied not just on large companies, but on smaller businesses too.

“Apart from the major industries that support our local economy, the key stones of this economy are still our small businesses. We have not and will not lose our focus on growing and assisting the small businesses that are the foundation for all of our economic expansion.”

Also unveiled were details of the multi-million dollar investment by Deepwater Wind, which will be opening its Connecticut headquarters near the State Pier, where it will fabricate wind turbines for an off-shore wind farm, creating hundreds of jobs.