Long Island News

New York To Allow Pets On Public Transit During Evacuations

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published October 3, 2018 at 11:55 AM EDT
pets_apstevenpmorton_181003.jpg
Stephen P. Morton
/
AP
Two pet dogs wait while their owner registers them with the pet evacuation team at the Savannah Civic Center in Savannah, Ga., before Hurricane Irma made landfall in 2017.

New York State will now let people take pets on any kind of public transportation when evacuating during an emergency.

Officials say the new policy ensures residents don't have to choose between their companion animal and their personal safety during hurricanes or other disasters.

Previously, some public transit agencies allowed pets during evacuations while others, such as the Port Authority, did not.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the change into law on Tuesday.

Under the law, restrictions on taking animals on public transit will only be lifted during formal evacuations.

The governor called the new policy "humane" and "common sense."

Cuomo's office noted that during Superstorm Sandy, people who refused to evacuate because of their pets had to later be rescued.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
