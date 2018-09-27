© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Environmentalists Urge Quick Decision On New Water Quality Standards

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published September 27, 2018 at 7:49 PM EDT
Faucet
Courtesy of Pixabay
/
Pixabay

Environmentalists are urging a state panel on water quality standards to meet its October 2 deadline to set new acceptable levels of toxic chemicals in public water supplies.

The Drinking Water Quality Council was created by the governor and the legislature in the spring of 2017, in response to a contaminated water supply in Hoosick Falls, New York. The village housed factories that manufactured Teflon, and used PFOA and PFOS in the process, which leached into the water. Liz Moran, with Environmental Advocates, says the Council should set new, lower minimum standards for the presence of the chemicals in public water supplies, and then facilitate testing of drinking water throughout New York.

“What’s really scary is, right now, we don’t test statewide for these chemicals,” said Moran, who said the substances could be “lurking” in New Yorkers’ public water supplies without anyone knowing.  

Moran says the Health Department currently has the power, even without recommendations from the Council, to enact stricter standards for the potential carcinogens and require more testing. 

A spokesman for the state Health Department, Gary Holmes, says “the state is taking aggressive actions to ensure New Yorkers are not exposed to unregulated contaminants” in their water, but did not say when the recommendations might be finished, saying “it’s an ongoing process.”

 

Tags

Long Island NewsNew Yorkwaterpublic healthPFOA
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt