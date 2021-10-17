-
New York State environmental officials plan to investigate a former landfill in Kings Park, Long Island, to check for carcinogenic chemicals.Investigators…
-
Southampton Town will set aside $4 million for water infrastructure improvements in areas where carcinogenic PFOS chemicals have been found in private…
-
The state’s Drinking Water Quality Council has issued what it considers to be safe levels for exposure to toxic chemicals including PFOAs and PFOS that…
-
The Hampton Bays Water District has found cancer-causing contaminants, known as PFOAs, in its public wells in recent years. Now the Suffolk County Water…
-
Environmentalists are urging a state panel on water quality standards to meet its October 2 deadline to set new acceptable levels of toxic chemicals in…
-
A Bennington College survey of residents in the PFOA-contaminated village of Hoosick Falls in eastern New York finds higher rates of illnesses among…
-
The former regional administrator of the EPA under President Obama, Judith Enck, says the new head of the EPA under President Trump, Scott Pruitt,…
-
Governor Cuomo’s health commissioner faced an intense grilling from lawmakers at a joint hearing on how the administration handled water contamination in…
-
The New York State Senate is expected to soon announce a date for a hearing on how the Cuomo Administration handled drinking water contamination in…
-
Residents of Hoosick Falls in upstate New York went to the Capitol on Wednesday to demand hearings on the water crisis that has led to high levels of the…