Connecticut News

United Technologies Worker Strike Enters 3rd Day

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published September 19, 2018 at 10:04 AM EDT
strikeuta_wnprlorimack_180819.JPG
Lori Mack
/
Connecticut Public Radio
Strikers picket the Cheshire UTAS plant Monday.

About 200 aerospace workers with United Technologies in Cheshire are entering their third day on strike.  

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 62A say their wages haven’t kept pace with rising health insurance costs.

According to workers, the average pay rate is $20 per hour. They say that’s among the lowest at UTC Aerospace Systems plants.

UTC says it offered a fair and equitable contract. They say they will remain open and will be able to operate as normal throughout the work stoppage.

UTC Aerospace Systems employs almost 41,000 workers nationwide and posted nearly $14.7 billion in revenue last year.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutUnions
