Connecticut News

Conn. Fentanyl Deaths Set To Increase 9 Percent

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published September 14, 2018 at 7:59 AM EDT
fentanyl_aptomgannam_160522.jpg
Tom Gannam
/
AP

Connecticut's chief medical examiner says fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the state are set to increase 9 percent compared to last year.

Dr. James Gill released overdose figures for the first six months of the year on Thursday.  

The report shows a 15 percent drop in heroin overdose deaths and a rise in fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50 times more powerful than heroin.

There were 370 accidental deaths from January to June involving fentanyl. If that rate continues, there will be 740 such deaths this year.

Just over 400 heroin deaths are expected this year.

Total deaths from accidental drug overdoses are expected to decline slightly.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutFentanylOpioidsDrugs
