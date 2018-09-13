© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Greenwich Becomes Latest Town To Institute Plastic Bag Ban

WSHU
Published September 13, 2018
Starting Thursday, the town of Greenwich, Connecticut, wants to go BYOB…Bring Your Own Bag.

A ban on one-use plastic bags takes effect at grocery stores and other local merchants across the town this week.

Patricia Sesto, the director of environmental affairs for the town of Greenwich, says if people forget, say, their public radio tote bag, they can still get recycled paper ones. But she encourages them to

“Remember to bring your bag!”

Sesto says the idea is to stop plastic bags from washing up in Long Island Sound or clogging up town storm drains.

The ban doesn’t include plastic bags used for the delivery of takeout food or merchandise.

