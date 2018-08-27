California Wildfire Smoke Reaching New England

Smoke from California wildfires that's shrouding skies there is reaching all the way to parts of New England.

Andy Edman, with the science and technology infusion division at the National Weather Service, said, "Fires in California can have an impact in the Midwest, can have an impact in the East Coast. When you look up, there's contributions coming from all over the U.S. in the skies that you see."

Meteorologists say that smoke at higher elevations is making for some vibrant red sunrises and sunsets in New England. That's because the smoke particles filter out more of the blue light.

Smoke closer to the ground isn't dense enough to raise any health concerns for now.