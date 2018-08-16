New Haven Overdoses Continue For 2nd Day

Authorities in New Haven, Connecticut, say they’re still seeing drug overdoses after more than 70 people were hospitalized due to what officials believe to be a tainted batch of synthetic marijuana, called K2.

People on the New Haven Green began falling ill Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Overdose cases have continued since, with at least 14 overdoses having been reported Thursday.

Dr. Sandy Bogucki, with Yale-New Haven Hospital, said, “People who smoked it or ingested it in some way tended to go down very fast, almost right in their tracks. The effects did not last long, and they were able to be discharged in most cases from the hospital fairly soon, which meant they were able to go back to the Green to seek another high.”

Bogucki said as a result, some people returned to the hospital to be treated for multiple overdoses.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell said police have more than tripled their usual presence on the Green and would keep emergency workers on hand for the foreseeable future.

“We will have a continued presence on the New Haven Green, both today and in the days to come, to assure that no further victims can purchase or further sales can be done on the New Haven Green.”

Campbell also said he will ask police to ramp up their efforts to protect those who suffer from drug addiction.

“Someone with malice in their heart took advantage of this vulnerable population. But that will not stop this city from reaching its hand out to those who are in need and treating them and providing these services.”

Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the overdoses, but they haven’t released their names.

No deaths have been reported.