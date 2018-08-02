© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Hartford One Of Nation's Fastest Growing Tech Talent Markets

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published August 2, 2018 at 11:23 AM EDT
codingtech_pexels_180802.jpg
Courtesy of Pexels
/

Hartford is one of the 10 fastest growing small markets for tech talent this year, according to a report from CBRE, a commercial real estate firm.

Lexi Russell, a researcher at CBRE, says Hartford’s tech labor pool jumped 10 percent in just the past two years.

“The acceleration in growth really supports the idea that Hartford is a great place because of the supply of tech talent, because of the growth. All of these things are kind of coming together.”

Russell says even though Hartford ranks 37th out of 50 cities with tech talent, she says tech jobs are strong in sectors like government and insurance.

The report says Hartford has good quality tech talent and moderate labor costs.

Boston also has moderate labor costs, but very high quality talent.

Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler