Sen. Blumenthal Grills Trump Officials On Reunification Efforts

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut questioned immigration leaders in the Trump administration who oversee the reunification of families separated at the border.

“Let me ask this panel, who here thinks that zero tolerance has been a success? You can just raise your hand if it’s been a success. Who here thinks that the family separation policy has been a success?”

Nobody on the panel raised their hands. They were addressing a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Commander Jonathan White, who is in charge of the reunification process, told Blumenthal that he raised concerns about child wellbeing when the Attorney General had been planning the policy.

Officials said that Attorney General Jeff Sessions put out the “zero tolerance” policy with permission from the President.