Income Tax A Target By Connecticut GOP Governor Candidates

Republican candidates for governor of Connecticut are pushing proposals to eliminate or scale back the state’s income tax.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton released a 31-page plan on Monday that includes phasing out the personal income tax over 10 years. He says there will be $381 million in reductions in his first two-year budget.

Boughton is the Republican Party-endorsed candidate. He faces four challengers in the August 14 primary.

Former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst wants to eliminate the income tax for anyone making up to $75,000.

Greenwich hedge fund manager David Stemerman would reduce the number of brackets from seven to three, while lowering rates.

Westport tech entrepreneur Steve Obsitnik wants a tax cut for those earning less than $100,000. Meanwhile, Madison businessman Bob Stefanowksi proposes phasing out the income tax over eight years.

Connecticut implemented a state income tax in 1992. Republicans have made several campaign promises to repeal the tax ever since then.