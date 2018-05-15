© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Sports Betting Could Generate $50 Million For Connecticut

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published May 15, 2018 at 11:11 AM EDT
On Monday the Supreme Court gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, striking down a federal law that barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states.

Connecticut House Majority Leader Matthew Ritter says state lawmakers have been anticipating that the U.S. Supreme Court would strike down a federal law barring sports gambling, as it did on Monday.

The Hartford Democrat says lawmakers have been working on a bill that would create a statewide structure for sports betting.

“There is a revenue potential for the state. And so I think we want to look at these options and make sure that Connecticut is a leader in promulgating responsible yet revenue-producing sports gaming.” 

Ritter says sports gambling has the potential to bring in $30 to $50 million per year to the state. He says Connecticut could have sports gambling as early as January of next year.

In a statement, Governor Malloy says he’s prepared to call the General Assembly into a special session to discuss legalized sports betting in Connecticut.

A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
