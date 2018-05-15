Sports Betting Could Generate $50 Million For Connecticut

Connecticut House Majority Leader Matthew Ritter says state lawmakers have been anticipating that the U.S. Supreme Court would strike down a federal law barring sports gambling, as it did on Monday.

The Hartford Democrat says lawmakers have been working on a bill that would create a statewide structure for sports betting.

“There is a revenue potential for the state. And so I think we want to look at these options and make sure that Connecticut is a leader in promulgating responsible yet revenue-producing sports gaming.”

Ritter says sports gambling has the potential to bring in $30 to $50 million per year to the state. He says Connecticut could have sports gambling as early as January of next year.

In a statement, Governor Malloy says he’s prepared to call the General Assembly into a special session to discuss legalized sports betting in Connecticut.