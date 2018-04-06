Mayor Ganim Touts $2.5 Billion In Development Projects

The Mayor of Connecticut’s largest city says Bridgeport has more than $2.5 billion worth of proposed projects that are under construction or ready to break ground this year.

In his third State of the City Address this week, Mayor Joe Ganim said those projects include more than 400 new units of housing, transforming the ballpark at Harbor Yard into a new amphitheater, and more places to eat downtown.

Ganim said the projects will be a boost to the city’s tax base and skyline, at a time when a number of businesses have announced that they’re leaving Connecticut.

The Connecticut Post reports many of the $2.5 billion worth of projects predate Ganim’s administration.

