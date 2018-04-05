'The Legend Of Miss Kendra' Helps New Haven Youth Overcome Trauma

For more than a decade, The Legend of Miss Kendra has been told in New Haven schools to students of all ages to help them overcome adversity…and now it's becoming a book.

Miss Kendra was a single mother who lost her child, and goes on to face her pain by creating a “Bill of Rights” for child safety and helping children overcome trauma.

David Johnson, executive director of ALIVE, the group that brought the story into New Haven schools, says the idea is based on research showing that half of children in the U.S. have faced some sort of trauma, and it affects their school performance.

“It’s been very successful at dropping disciplinary problems and helping the kids become calmer and being able to focus a little more on their schoolwork.”

The story is told at schools in Bridgeport, New Britain, and even Minneapolis, Minnesota. Now with the book's publication, Miss Kendra can reach even more kids.

As part of the book release, ALIVE will donate over 3,000 Miss Kendra books to students in New Haven.