Sexual Harassment Bills To Protect Suffolk County Employees

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has signed two bills meant to protect county employees from sexual harassment and discrimination.

The first bill says all Suffolk County employees must complete mandatory sexual harassment training. It also requires new workers to receive “Know your Rights” pamphlets on their first day of work. The second bill says the County has to publicly release the number of complaints and compensation payments to victims.

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn says it’s important that employees feel safe in the workplace. “No worker should ever have to trade dignity for a paycheck. There is a clear understanding now: nationally, statewide, locally, that there is a pervasive problem of sexual harassment in our society.”

The County has begun its search for a vendor to provide online sexual harassment training.