Long Island News

#MeToo Founder Headlines Sold Out Event At Stony Brook

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published January 29, 2018 at 10:59 AM EST
1 of 2
Long Island legislators, including Assemblymember Christine Pellegrino, third from left, and Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn, second from left, wait for their turn to speak at the forum.
Jay Shah
2 of 2
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke speaking at Sunday's #LIToo event at Stony Brook University. i-tri alumnae Maria Chavez, Noely Martinez and Abby Roden listen as Burke talks about preventing sexual harassment and violence against women.
Jay Shah

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, says she wants to get Long Island business leaders and government officials involved in the fight against sexual harassment and violence.

Burke was hopeful after speaking with local government officials at a sold out public forum at Stony Brook University. Called “#MeToo #LIToo,” the forum featured panels, workshops and a legislators’ roundtable where participants discussed issues that affect women and children.

“I got a snapshot of what community healing and actions looks like. It was really a good lesson on bringing the right people to the table and a cross-section of people with willing hearts,” said Burke.

Lois Carter, a Brentwood resident, said, “I hope that the agencies that work on Long Island will hear and take notice to the additional training that needs to roll out on behalf of their parts to the constituents that are facing abuse.”

State and local officials also spoke at the forum in support of policies to prevent sexual harassment.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandStony Brook Universitysexual misconductSexual HarassmentMeToo