MeToo Founder Headlines Sold Out Event At Stony Brook

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, says she wants to get Long Island business leaders and government officials involved in the fight against sexual harassment and violence.

Burke was hopeful after speaking with local government officials at a sold out public forum at Stony Brook University. Called “#MeToo #LIToo,” the forum featured panels, workshops and a legislators’ roundtable where participants discussed issues that affect women and children.

“I got a snapshot of what community healing and actions looks like. It was really a good lesson on bringing the right people to the table and a cross-section of people with willing hearts,” said Burke.

Lois Carter, a Brentwood resident, said, “I hope that the agencies that work on Long Island will hear and take notice to the additional training that needs to roll out on behalf of their parts to the constituents that are facing abuse.”

State and local officials also spoke at the forum in support of policies to prevent sexual harassment.