Connecticut News

Long Wharf Theatre Director On Leave After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 22, 2018 at 4:03 PM EST
longwharf_fblongwharftheatre_20180122.jpg
Long Wharf Theatre
/
Facebook

The director of New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre is on administrative leave following allegations of sexual misconduct, as reported in The New York Times today. The allegations against director Gordon Edelstein date back to his arrival on the job in 2002.

Four women spoke on the record to The Times. They said Edelstein made unwanted sexual contact and repeatedly forced himself on women over the course of years. Even more employees told the paper Edelstein was prone to sexually explicit language, including off-color jokes about lesbians, nuns and circumcision.

The Times reports some employees said administrators and board members knew about Edelstein’s behavior and quoted one woman who said the theatre was complicit.

The Long Wharf Board of Trustees chair, Laura Pappano, said in a statement the allegations were unsettling. She said the theatre acted on all known complaints about Edelstein, and that the theatre will take seriously the new information in the Times report and use it to move forward. 

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
