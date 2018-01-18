Protestors Allege 36-Hour Shifts At Westport Sushi Restaurant

About a dozen people protested in front of the Matsu sushi restaurant in Westport, Connecticut on Wednesday, chanting, “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now!”

Two former workers there said they were fired and two others quit after refusing to work 36-hour shifts. The workers said they were not paid minimum wage or overtime.

Chris Zheng, with New Haven Legal Assistance, which filed a lawsuit on behalf of the workers, said, “Our lawsuit is alleging that they – the bosses – have forced the workers to work 36-hour shifts without any rest and that the bosses are withholding deposits ranging from $39,000 to $44,000.”

The restaurant did not respond to a request for comment.