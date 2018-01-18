© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Protestors Allege 36-Hour Shifts At Westport Sushi Restaurant

WSHU | By Natalie Cioffari
Published January 18, 2018 at 9:22 AM EST
matsusushiprotest_nc_180117.jpg
Natalie Cioffari
/
WSHU
About a dozen people stood in freezing rain on Wednesday to protest alleged work violations at the Matsu sushi restaurant in Westport, Conn..

About a dozen people protested in front of the Matsu sushi restaurant in Westport, Connecticut on Wednesday, chanting, “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now!”

Two former workers there said they were fired and two others quit after refusing to work 36-hour shifts. The workers said they were not paid minimum wage or overtime.

Chris Zheng, with New Haven Legal Assistance, which filed a lawsuit on behalf of the workers, said, “Our lawsuit is alleging that they – the bosses – have forced the workers to work 36-hour shifts without any rest and that the bosses are withholding deposits ranging from $39,000 to $44,000.”

The restaurant did not respond to a request for comment. 

Connecticut NewsWestportConnecticutEmploymentWorkplace Violations