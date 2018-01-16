© 2021 WSHU
Poll Finds New Yorkers Pessimistic On Race, Sexual Harassment

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 16, 2018 at 11:36 AM EST
A poll on New Yorker’s attitudes on racism and sexual harassment show that many believe society has a ways to go to improve things.

The Siena College survey finds that 36 percent of women report being the victims of workplace sexual harassment. Siena spokesman Steve Greenberg says when it comes to the issue, there is no upstate downstate divide or difference in political parties, and three-quarters of New Yorkers think it’s a significant problem.

“Those are just staggering numbers,” said Greenberg.

The Siena poll finds that nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers think race relations are just fair or poor, a number that’s up from polls conducted earlier in the decade. And 29 percent say they think they’ve been treated unfairly in the past year because of their race, ethnicity gender or sexual orientation.

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
