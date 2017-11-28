Hartford Protesters Call For Murder Charge In Bridgeport Teen's Killing

Jayson Negron was killed by a police officer in Bridgeport last May. A protest was held in Hartford Monday highlighting his death.

A 20-minute “silent action” was called for by organizers because they said that’s how long it took for the officers to call for medical attention for Negron, 15, after he was fatally shot by Bridgeport police officer James Boulay.

Negron’s sister, Jazmarie Melendez wants to see Boulay charged with murder.

“People were like, ‘Wow, time keeps going by,’” Melendez said. “And to know that my brother actually laid there without medical attention really hurts my heart to know that he was alone, he didn’t have anyone, and nobody was there to protect him.”

After the action, seven protesters halted traffic by sitting in the middle of Capitol Avenue. They locked arms and sang “Jayson was a freedom fighter – taught us how to fight so we gon’ fight all day and night until we get it right.”

Several of the protesters were eventually arrested.

Credit Frankie Graziano / WNPR Jazmarie Melendez wears a "Jayson was my BROTHER" shirt.

Bridgeport spokesman Av Harris said the city wants to know if the use of lethal force against Negron was justified.

“We want to get to the bottom of what happened just as much anybody else did or more because it’s our police department that caused the death of this young man,” Harris said. “His death is a tragedy. He should not have died at the age of 15.”

Harris said the state’s attorney’s office is handling the investigation.

State’s attorney Maureen Platt was assigned the case. Platt told WNPR in a statement that she is meeting with state police December 4 to go over their findings. She’ll then determine whether more needs to be looked at.

“I do realize that both the family of Mr. Negron and the public are anxious for answers and for the release of my report,” Platt said. “Recognizing both the Negron family’s [and] the public’s right to know, I intend on releasing the report as soon as possible. I will meet with the family before the report is publically released.”

Boulay, the officer who shot Negron, is currently on administrative leave.

