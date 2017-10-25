FBI Releases Documents On Newtown School Shooting

The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents relating to the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 20 children and six educators. The documents largely cover the life of shooter Adam Lanza.

Large portions of the FBI’s documents have been redacted. Much of what wasn’t redacted mirrors the information in a 2014 report by the state of Connecticut’s child advocate. It depicts Lanza as reclusive and obsessed with video games and firearms.

One person interviewed by the FBI said Lanza once hacked into a government computer system, which led federal agents to show up at the family’s door.

Another person said Lanza’s mother was worried about him because he hadn’t left the house in three months prior to the shooting. Lanza fatally shot his mother before going to the school. This December will mark five years since the shooting.