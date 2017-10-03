Judge Rules Against Tweed New Haven Airport In Runway Dispute

A federal judge has ruled against the Tweed New Haven Airport Authority in its lawsuit against the state.

The suit was an attempt to overturn a state law that limits the length of the airport’s main runway to 5,600 feet.

Judge Robert Richardson found that the Authority lacked standing to bring the suit. He also said he failed to see how the short runway has hurt the airport.

The airport is owned by the city of New Haven, and is physically located both in New Haven and East Haven.

Tweed Executive Director Tim Larson says they will look at all of their options, and will appeal the ruling.