AG Eric Schneiderman Launches Investigation Into Opioid Crisis

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says that 41 state attorneys general have launched an investigation into manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioid drugs.

Schneiderman says the investigation will examine whether manufacturers misled doctors and patients about the addictive power of the drugs.

“We’re also seeking information on whether distributors neglected their legal obligation to flag suspicious orders to the DEA and if their employees were provided incentives in the form of bonuses for selling more dangerous addictive drugs.”

The attorneys general have served subpoenas to Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Endo International, Allergan, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

They have also demanded documents from AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen says the unified investigation is a significant step in the response to the opioid crisis.