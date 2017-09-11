Long Island Aviation Firm Aiding Irma Relief Efforts

A Long Island aviation firm is now part of the recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Irma.

Sheltair Aviation’s chief operations officer, Warren Kroeppel, rode out the storm in a concrete building near Fort Lauderdale Airport. The company provides general aviation services, such as cargo and fuel to more than a dozen airports in Florida, New York, and Long Island.

“We support the Coast Guard, the Air National Guard, we actually support the NOAA aircraft that were following the hurricane tracks, and any other military aircraft that are bringing supplies in.”

He says the airfields only suffered minor damage.

“There are mostly issues with flooding to approach the airport, with downed power lines, and some downed trees. The big issue is getting power back to those locations.”

Before the storm, Kroeppel worked with NOAA to support the hurricane hunter”flights. Now they will support both the Coast Guard and the Air National Guard to bring in supplies to the state.