Facing Layoffs, Enfield Willing To Listen If LEGO Requests Incentives

The town manager in Enfield, Connecticut, said officials are willing to talk to toymaker LEGO about possible incentives to keep as many employees there as possible.

Denmark-based LEGO Group announced this week it would cut some 1,400 positions worldwide, but has not said how many cuts would affect its U.S. headquarters in Enfield, which employs 715 people.

"Should they approach us about a particular measure, which we may be able to execute so that they could maintain...a significant workforce here in Enfield, obviously we would be willing to hear what is it they have to say and we would be receptive to the message," said Bryan Chodkowski, Enfield's town manager.

Possible incentives for LEGO could include property tax reductions, which Chodkowski said "could be the most paramount tool for us to use."

He said other incentives could include "workforce educational opportunities."

"We value them as a corporate citizen in our town and we hope that they would be continue to be corporate citizens here for many years to come."

A spokesman for LEGO, Michael McNally, said the company is committed to Connecticut and plans to keep its office in Enfield.

This report comes from the New England News Collaborative, eight public media companies coming together to tell the story of a changing region, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

