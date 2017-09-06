LEGO To Cut 1,400 Jobs — No Word On How Many In Enfield

LEGO plans to cut about 1,400 jobs worldwide. The toy company, whose U.S. headquarters is in Enfield, Connecticut, saw revenue drop 5 percent for the first half of 2017, compared to the same period last year.

There are 715 employees at LEGO's office in Enfield. A spokesman, Michael McNally, said in an email that there's no word yet on how many of the 715 employees in Enfield will lose their jobs. But he said LEGO is "committed to Connecticut and will maintain our office here."

A statement from the Denmark-based LEGO Group said in recent years it built an "increasingly complex organization" to support strong growth. Its chairman, Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, said the company will now become "smaller and less complex."

LEGO Group revenue declined five percent in first half of 2017 https://t.co/dugfDyC2OY — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) September 5, 2017

The job cuts will affect about 8 percent of LEGO's workforce around the world. The company says employees losing their jobs will receive a severance package, including help finding a new position.

