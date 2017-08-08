Southampton Creates Counterterrorism Unit For High-Profile Events

A counterterrorism unit has been created by the Southampton Town Police Department on Long Island to increase security at high-profile events in the resort town popular with the rich and famous.

The department says about 15 officers will regularly carry semi-automatic rifles and coordinate with other counterterrorism agencies. The officers have worked with the Secret Service to learn how to pick threats out of a crowd.

Counterterrorism officers have been stationed at some events in the past few weeks to deter threats. There are over 100 such large events in Southampton Town every summer.

Even though every patrol car carries an AR-15 rifle, only those officers who receive quarterly rifle training can carry them openly.