AP: Conn. Among States With Lowest Rate Of Workplace Deaths

An analysis of federal statistics shows Connecticut has had a consistently low rate of workplace fatalities across all ages.

On a national level, the rate of workplace fatalities has decreased, but older people are dying on the job at a higher rate than workers overall.

The Associated Press analysis shows that in Connecticut, the rate of older workers dying on the job has been a bit higher than the rate for workers in general. But for most of the last decade, both rates often have been among the lowest in the country.

The number of older workers is increasing as baby boomers stay on the job longer than age 65.

In 2015, workers age 55 and over made up 26 percent of the workforce in Connecticut.