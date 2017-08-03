© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

AP: Conn. Among States With Lowest Rate Of Workplace Deaths

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published August 3, 2017 at 9:44 AM EDT
worker_pixabay_170803.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

An analysis of federal statistics shows Connecticut has had a consistently low rate of workplace fatalities across all ages.

On a national level, the rate of workplace fatalities has decreased, but older people are dying on the job at a higher rate than workers overall.

The Associated Press analysis shows that in Connecticut, the rate of older workers dying on the job has been a bit higher than the rate for workers in general. But for most of the last decade, both rates often have been among the lowest in the country.

The number of older workers is increasing as baby boomers stay on the job longer than age 65.

In 2015, workers age 55 and over made up 26 percent of the workforce in Connecticut.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutWorkplace Safety
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner