Long Island To Open More Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

As part of New York State’s effort to double the number of medical marijuana dispensaries, Long Island will get four new dispensaries.

Nassau and Suffolk Counties will each get two new dispensaries, adding to the existing two dispensaries in New Hyde Park and Riverhead.

The State Health Department on Tuesday awarded licenses to five new medical marijuana companies.

New York will now have a total of 10 manufacturing sites and 40 dispensaries statewide.

Today there are almost 26,000 registered patients in New York’s medical marijuana program, an increase of over 10,000 people since March when chronic pain was added to the list of treatable conditions.