© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

WalletHub: Connecticut Ranks Near Bottom For Retirees

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published July 31, 2017 at 11:13 AM EDT
oldlady_pixabay_170731.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Connecticut is one of the worst states in the country for retirees according to a report by WalletHub.

The report said Connecticut is the fourth worst place for retirees, after Rhode Island, Alaska, Hawaii and Washington, D.C.

WalletHub measured cost of living, health care, and general quality of life. Connecticut’s poor showing was due to cost of living – it’s the second least affordable state after Hawaii.

New York was ranked the ninth worst state for retirees. The best states to retire? Florida, Wyoming and South Dakota.

Source: WalletHub

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutRetirement
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin