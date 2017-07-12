Breast Cancer Group Looking for Survivors To Staff Hotline

The Adelphi New York Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program is looking for breast cancer survivors to answer calls on its hotline. They say it will help callers better understand the treatment process.

The program provides information and support to breast cancer patients, professionals and the community.

Hotline Coordinator Alida Rubenstein says they prefer survivors to talk to the callers, “which makes it a great program when somebody calls because they've been in their shoes, so they know what they're experiencing.”

Jeanne Returra, a hotline volunteer and breast cancer survivor, says, “They know firsthand what it’s like when you’re diagnosed. When you’re first diagnosed you feel like it’s a death sentence. You don’t know to whom to turn. But with the hotline, it really makes a difference for women to call us.”

The three-day training program takes place in September at Adelphi University in Garden City. More information can be found at the program’s website.