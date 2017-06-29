© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Knicks And Phil Jackson Agree To Part Ways

WSHU | By Ian C. Schafer
Published June 29, 2017 at 10:13 AM EDT
philjackson_apjuliejacobson_170629.jpg
Julie Jacobson
/
AP
New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers questions during a news conference at the team's training facility in April in Greenburgh, N.Y.

The New York Knicks and team president Phil Jackson have mutually agreed to part ways following three years of lackluster performance by the team and conflict between Jackson and players.

Jackson met renown for coaching the Bulls and the Lakers to a combined 11 NBA titles. When Jackson was brought on as president of the Knicks in 2014, owner James Dolan hoped Jackson’s experience would bring great changes to the underperforming team.

But with a record of 80 and 166, an unstable roster of players and not a single trip to the playoffs, the Knicks and Jackson decided it best to part ways.

According to reports, Dolan has bought out the final two years of Jackson’s salary, totalling $24 million. General Manager Steve Mills is expected to handle executive responsibilities while Dolan and the Knicks pursue a more permanent replacement.

