Fairfield Police To Host 'Coffee With A Cop' Event

Police in Fairfield, Connecticut, will host a “coffee with a cop” event this weekend.

Fairfield Deputy Police Chief Chris Lyddy says, “There is no topic that is off the table, there is nothing scripted. It’s just exactly what it appears to be, a chance for any resident to come in, have a cup of coffee and just talk and get to know some of our officers.”

Fairfield Police first started hosting these events in February of this year, to allow community members to have more one-on-one contact with officers in more relaxed situations.

The event will take place from 9 am to 11 am on Saturday at the Duchess Restaurant in Fairfield.