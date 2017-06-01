Coalition Advocates For Paid Family Leave In Connecticut

A coalition of more than 65 organizations is calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that would create paid family and medical leave.

Catherine Bailey, who heads up the Connecticut Campaign for Paid Family Leave, announced the results of a poll they sponsored that gauged what small business owners think about paid family leave.

“It found that more than three out of four small business owners support paid family medical leave.”

Bailey says the bill would allow workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a new baby, a sick relative, or to recover from an illness. To fund the program, employees would have a small deduction taken out of each paycheck.

Eric Getty with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association says the bill is a bad idea since the state is struggling to bridge a growing budget deficit.

“Lawmakers in general this year, probably more so than ever, realize a program like this is not a good thing for Connecticut. It’s time to right this ship. It’s not time to add more very costly programs to the books.”

Getty says the CBIA is supportive of its members who want to voluntarily set up a paid medical family leave program. He says the Association opposes the bill because it would create a mandate on all businesses.

This report contains information from CRN.