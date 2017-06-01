© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Coalition Advocates For Paid Family Leave In Connecticut

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published June 1, 2017 at 3:14 PM EDT
baby_pixabay_170327.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A coalition of more than 65 organizations is calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that would create paid family and medical leave.  

Catherine Bailey, who heads up the Connecticut Campaign for Paid Family Leave, announced the results of a poll they sponsored that gauged what small business owners think about paid family leave.  

“It found that more than three out of four small business owners support paid family medical leave.”

Bailey says the bill would allow workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a new baby, a sick relative, or to recover from an illness. To fund the program, employees would have a small deduction taken out of each paycheck.    

Eric Getty with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association says the bill is a bad idea since the state is struggling to bridge a growing budget deficit.  

“Lawmakers in general this year, probably more so than ever, realize a program like this is not a good thing for Connecticut. It’s time to right this ship. It’s not time to add more very costly programs to the books.”        

Getty says the CBIA is supportive of its members who want to voluntarily set up a paid medical family leave program. He says the Association opposes the bill because it would create a mandate on all businesses. 

This report contains information from CRN.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutpaid family leave
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez