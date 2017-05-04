Connecticut House Approves Hotline To Help Small Businesses

The Connecticut House approved a bill on Wednesday designed to help small businesses in the state.

The bill creates a live, staffed hotline for residents who may have questions about how to set up a small business or expand their companies. Information about state aid programs will also be available.

Stamford Representative Caroline Simmons, co-chair of the Commerce Committee, says small businesses need the support.

“As we continue to recover from the recession, we’ve only regained 80 percent of the jobs lost. It’s critical that we do everything we can to help support small business growth and job creation. So we believe this legislation is necessary to further that effort.”

Some Republicans questioned whether the hotline can be run with existing funds as promised. Despite that, the bill easily passed through the House, 141 to 8.