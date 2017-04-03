Bill Seeks To Ban Rubber Crumb Playground Turf

The Connecticut legislature is considering a bill that would ban the use of recycled tires in playgrounds.

State Representative Diana Urban, D-North Stonington, supports the bill. She says the repurposed tires are a health hazard.

“Young children, they sit, they crawl, they dig, they roll, they eat, they drink on playgrounds. Now that we have these recycled shredded rubber playgrounds, we are exposing those children to toxins.”

Urban was speaking at a public hearing on the bill in Hartford on Friday.

She says chemicals used in recycled rubber tires contain 12 known carcinogens and 20 lung irritants.

A few years ago, the state legislature failed to pass a similar bill that would have banned high schools from using such materials on their playing fields.

This report contains information from CRN.