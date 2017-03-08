Sen. Murphy's Bill Would Defund Trump's Immigration Order

On Tuesday U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., introduced legislation to defund Trump’s revised executive order banning travel from six mostly-Muslim countries. Murphy said the order poses a security risk.

Speaking on MSNBC, Murphy said terror groups like the Islamic State are using the revised travel ban as a recruitment tool.

“Recruiters of the same ilk are calling this the ‘blessed ban’ because it’s revitalizing the terrorist movement, just as ISIS is being militarily defeated inside Iraq and Syria. So this is, in real time is putting America at greater risk of a terrorist attack.”

Murphy, a Democrat and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, would need at least a dozen Republican supporters to pass legislation against the travel ban. The bill has 15 co-sponsors, including Senators Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.