© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Bobcat Population On The Rise In Connecticut

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published February 21, 2017 at 2:41 PM EST
bobcat_apjohnseals_170221.jpg
John Seals
/
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP
A bobcat makes its way through the snow in northern New Mexico.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the bobcat population has grown throughout Connecticut in the last decade. 

Jason Hawley, a wildlife biologist with DEEP, said, “Ten years ago most of our sightings were localized in northwest Connecticut. The most recent ten years, our sightings have expanded statewide and now we’ve had bobcat sightings in every town in Connecticut.”    

Hawley estimates that there are between 500 to 900 bobcats in the state. DEEP is currently conducting a four-year research project to determine their exact numbers.  

Hawley says a healthy adult bobcat is not a safety concern for the human population and that people who see bobcats are fortunate.  

“They’re sort of a secretive animal. So oftentimes I tell people, you know, when they call up and they’re worried they saw a bobcat, I say, ‘Well, consider yourself lucky, you know, it’s a cool wildlife sighting. Keep your distance.’”      

Pet owners, however, should be advised that bobcats may feed on small pets that are left outside.

Hawley says residents can keep bobcats out of their yard by getting rid of food sources like birdfeeders, which attract squirrels, which in turn are a food source for bobcats. 

This report contains information from CRN.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConn. Department of Energy and Environmental ProtectionenvironmentConnecticutBobcatsWildlife
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez
Related Content
Load More