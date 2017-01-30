© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut To Use VW Settlement For Zero Emission Technology

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published January 30, 2017 at 12:17 PM EST
vw_apmarkusschreiber_170130.jpg
Markus Schreiber
/
AP

Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has drafted a plan to spend $51 million to reduce the number of high pollutant cars on Connecticut roadways. The money comes from the Volkswagen settlement after the carmaker admitted to tricking emissions tests and polluting the air much more than claimed.

Connecticut's municipalities are to submit grant requests for things like installing public charging stations for electric cars or switching school bus engines to electric.

Claire Coleman, a lawyer with Connecticut Fund for the Environment, says, "The plan focused on zero emission technology, over hybrids or propane and other low emission technologies."

Volkswagen sold roughly 12,000 cars in Connecticut that used software to reduce nitrogen oxide only during emissions tests. Once back on the road, they emitted more pollutants that contributed to respiratory and cardiovascular illness.

Tags

Connecticut NewsElectric carsenvironmentConnecticutemissionsVolkswagen
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane