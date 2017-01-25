© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

‘Solidarity Gathering’ In New Haven To Stand Up For Muslims, Immigrants

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published January 25, 2017 at 9:22 AM EST
solidaritygatheringstlima_fbstlima_170125.jpg
Courtesy of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
/
Facebook
Hundreds attended a "solidarity gathering" at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in New Haven on Tuesday.

With President Donald Trump expected to sign executive orders on immigration this week, about 300 people of Jewish, Muslim, Baptist and Catholic faiths vowed to protect each other from discrimination. On Tuesday night, New Haven police, schools and politicians rallied in solidarity with the congregation.

The interfaith crowd met at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, a mostly Hispanic congregation that helped organize against immigration raids about a decade ago.

Father James Manship is pastor of the church. Manship says people have to stand up for each other in tough times.

“We recognize that we cannot be all that we are called to be if someone is bullied, mocked, intimidated, oppressed, diminished in any way, because of unjust policies or laws, those excluded because of race, religion.”

Manship helped found the interfaith group CONECT, or Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut, in 2011.

The statewide group is starting committees to organize legal resources, job security, and sanctuary spaces for undocumented immigrants.

Tags

Connecticut NewsNew HavenConnecticutinterfaithimmigrationDonald Trump
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler