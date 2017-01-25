© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Greenwich Politician Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 25, 2017 at 1:45 PM EST
vonkeyserlingcourt_dd_160125.jpg
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
Greenwich RTM member Christopher Von Keyserling leaving Stamford Superior Court after pleading not guilty to sexual assault.

A Greenwich, Connecticut, politician pled not guilty on charges of sexual assault on Wednesday. Christopher Von Keyserling is accused of pinching a town worker in the groin. Police say he called her a lazy, bloodsucking union employee and said, “I love this new world. I no longer have to be politically correct.”

About a dozen protesters yelled and chanted as Von Keyserling walked past them in sunglasses and a trenchcoat as he left Stamford Superior Court.

“Shame on you! Shame on you!”

“How are you going to explain this to your kids, Chris?”

Samarpana Tamm is a friend of the woman who says Von Keyserling assaulted her. When she heard what happened, she called her local rape crisis center to see what she could do.

“This is a chance to speak out about violence against women. Women have accepted it, there’s been silence. This victim is very brave to stand up, very courageous.”

Tamm said she sees a connection between Von Keyserling’s behavior and the language Donald Trump used in an Access Hollywood video leaked during the campaign.

“Mr. Trump has spoken out that he has sexually assaulted women. This is not something we can tolerate. We have a moral obligation to speak out against violence against women.”

Von Keyserling’s next court date is a pre-trial hearing set for February 22.

